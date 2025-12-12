OOIDA supports ROUTE Act

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is announcing its strong support for the Responsible Opportunity for Under-21 Trucking Engagement (ROUTE) Act, legislation introduced by Representative Harriet Hageman (R-WY).

“The bill provides a safe, practical pathway for young commercial drivers to gain real-world experience by allowing limited interstate operation within a 150 air-mile radius of their normal reporting location,” OOIDA said.

Current Federal Rules

Under current federal rules, 18–20-year-old CDL holders can legally drive hundreds of miles within a single state but cannot cross a nearby state line even when that interstate trip is shorter, safer, and more practical. The ROUTE Act resolves these long-standing inconsistencies in a tightly controlled, safety-focused manner, according to OOIDA.

“OOIDA supports Representative Hageman’s commonsense proposal to allow truck drivers to operate within a 150 air-mile radius across state lines,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “The current system creates situations that simply do not make sense, like allowing a driver in Kansas City, Kan. to haul clear across the state to its border with Colorado, but not deliver a few miles away in Kansas City, Mo. The ROUTE Act fixes this problem in a safe and practical way. A 150 air-mile operating radius gives drivers the chance to build skills in familiar conditions, receive the training they need, and stay closer to home while gaining experience. OOIDA appreciates Representative Hageman’s leadership in advancing a commonsense solution without opening the door to unsafe long haul operations for inexperienced teenagers.”

The ROUTE Act

The ROUTE Act authorizes eligible 18–20-year-old CDL holders to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce within 150 air-miles of their normal work reporting location, provided that:

The driver returns to the reporting location and is released from duty within 14 consecutive hours.

The driver receives 10 consecutive hours off duty between shifts.

The reporting location remains within the state where the CDL was issued.

“Federal barriers prevent capable young Americans from entering the trucking industry. At the same time, we are removing illegal aliens who unlawfully obtained CDLs,” Hageman said. “That makes it even more important to open doors for American workers to fill these jobs and strengthen our economy. Wyoming and other rural states face needless challenges because federal regulation blocks young CDL holders from making short interstate trips. It makes no sense that a driver can go from Gillette to Evanston but not across the state line to Spearfish, S.D. America should never rely on illegal labor to move our goods.”