TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker killed in collision with train in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker killed in collision with train in Arkansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker killed in collision with train in Arkansas
One man is dead after a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

News outlets in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri reported that a tractor-trailer driver died at a train crossing in rural Clay County where no signals exist. The crash occurred on County Road 346, according to Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole.

Cole identified the driver as Ronnie Gurley, 80, of Greenway, Ark.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE