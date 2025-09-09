Trucker killed in collision with train in Arkansas

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead after a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a train.
News outlets in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri reported that a tractor-trailer driver died at a train crossing in rural Clay County where no signals exist. The crash occurred on County Road 346, according to Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole.
Cole identified the driver as Ronnie Gurley, 80, of Greenway, Ark.
