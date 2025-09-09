Florida Trucking Association integrates Movers Association

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) is announcing the absorption of the Professional Movers Association of Florida.

“This expansion represents a natural evolution for FTA as we continue to strengthen our advocacy reach and impact,” said Alix Miller, president, CEO, FTA. “The moving industry shares our commitment to highway safety, professional standards, and advocacy before regulatory agencies and lawmakers. We’ve already stood shoulder-to-shoulder with professional movers on critical issues like advocating for quality moving services for military families and addressing concerns with the Department of Defense’s Global Household Goods Contract Program.”

The move expands FTA’s membership while also creating the new Moving and Storage Council. It positions FTA as the comprehensive voice for Florida’s transportation and logistics industries, according to an FTA press release.

The Moving and Storage Council

The Moving and Storage Council will focus on continuing advocacy and professional development specifically for moving companies while leveraging FTA’s established relationships with state and federal decision-makers. Professional movers will benefit from FTA’s proven track record in regulatory reform, safety initiatives, and legislative victories and professional network, according to the release.

“We are confident that this transition will help strengthen and elevate Florida’s moving and storage industry for years to come.” said Gloria Pugh, former president of the Professional Movers Association of Florida and president of AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage. “FTA’s comprehensive approach to advocacy, from fighting lawsuit abuse, workforce development initiatives, and successfully advocating for federal and state issues directly addresses challenges our industry faces daily.”

The former Professional Movers Association of Florida members bring additional industry expertise to FTA, including established professional standards, educational resources, consumer protection initiatives and high professional standards. Their members represent dedicated professionals who have built successful businesses while prioritizing consumer service and community engagement, adding valuable perspective to FTA’s diverse membership base, according to the release.

“I am confident this new chapter will provide the advocacy, resources, and community our industry needs to adapt, grow, and continue delivering the high-quality, professional moving services Florida families and businesses deserve,” said Guy Maman, of Forward Van Lines.

Strengthening Florida’s Transportation Industry

“This expansion strengthens our ability to serve all sectors of Florida’s transportation industry,” Miller said. “Whether you’re hauling agricultural products, operating a fleet of moving trucks, or providing logistics services, FTA offers comprehensive resources in the state with advocacy, safety, and professional and workforce development.”

The Moving and Storage Council will be integrated into FTA’s existing committee structure, joining the Safety Management Council, Technology and Maintenance Council, and other professional development initiatives that have made FTA members demonstrably safer on Florida’s roads.