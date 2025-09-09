TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices move up for second straight week

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices move up for second straight week
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices move up for second straight week
According to the US Energy Information Administration, diesel prices have ticked up once again.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, diesel prices have ticked up once again.

For the second straight week, the price for a gallon of diesel has risen by around three cents nationally.

The price rose from $3.734 to $3.766.

Every reporting region experienced an uptick in price this week mostly by no more than a cent or two. The smallest increase came from the Rocky Mountain Region from $3.753 to $3.754.

Meanwhile the largest hikes came from the West Coast Region which rose from $4.484 to $4.533, as well as the West Coast less California which rose from $4.112 to $4.163, and the Gulf Coast Region which increased from $3.367 to $3.404.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE