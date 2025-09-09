Diesel prices move up for second straight week

According to the US Energy Information Administration, diesel prices have ticked up once again.

For the second straight week, the price for a gallon of diesel has risen by around three cents nationally.

The price rose from $3.734 to $3.766.

Every reporting region experienced an uptick in price this week mostly by no more than a cent or two. The smallest increase came from the Rocky Mountain Region from $3.753 to $3.754.

Meanwhile the largest hikes came from the West Coast Region which rose from $4.484 to $4.533, as well as the West Coast less California which rose from $4.112 to $4.163, and the Gulf Coast Region which increased from $3.367 to $3.404.