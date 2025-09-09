Brad Delco named CFO of JB Hunt

LOWELL, Ark —J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is announcing Brad Delco as the company’s new CFO and executive vice president of finance.

“Brad’s deep background in finance and capital markets, coupled with his transportation industry knowledge, continues to fuel our financial strategy as we look toward disciplined future growth and greater returns on our strategic investments,” said Shelley Simpson, president and CEO. “Our entire organization is focused on operational excellence, cost discipline and scaling our investments. This change will align our leadership strengths to support our continued focus on driving results that deliver shareholder value.”

Brad Delco

Delco took on the role in September after previously serving as senior vice president of finance and vice president of finance. According to a company press release, during his tenure at J.B. Hunt, Delco has been responsible for the oversight and management of all investor relations activities for the company. He also led the company’s corporate development, financial planning and analysis efforts and was active in the company’s environmental, social and governance strategies. In addition, Delco oversaw ELEVATION, J.B. Hunt’s innovative ideation program to find, foster and follow employee-submitted ideas. Delco joined the company in 2019.

Prior to joining J.B. Hunt, Delco spent 14 years at Stephens Inc., a privately-owned investment banking and financial services firm, working in both corporate finance and equity research roles, primarily covering the transportation industry.

Additional Leadership Changes

John Kuhlow will serve as chief accounting officer, utilizing his deep experience in regulatory compliance and accounting to focus on the company’s financial management, according to the release.

“John has been integral to the success of our finance and accounting organization over many years,” Simpson said. “His strong background in accounting combined with his ethical and collaborative approach will continue to support future growth and the financial integrity of our company.”