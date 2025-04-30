JB Hunt celebrates 54 safe drivers during 2025 Million Mile Walk of Fame

LOWELL, Ark. — Fifty-Four professional drivers were given the red carpet treatment at J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ headquarters to celebrate their outstanding safety records.

Drivers honored in this year’s Million Mile Celebration has reached the 2, 3 or 4 million mile mark without a preventable accident, according to a statement released by the company April 30.

Each year, J.B. Hunt hosts a new class of Million Mile drivers, along with their families, during a multi-day event that features an awards ceremony with live entertainment, engaging discussions with company leadership, and the Million Mile Walk of Fame, a 24-year annual tradition.

“When we talk about the best of the best, we’re talking about the people here this week,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer for J.B. Hunt, during the company’s Million Mile Walk of Fame.

“Last year we surpassed our own company safety record set in 2023 for reducing DOT preventable accidents,” he continued. “These drivers are essential for that progress by the example they set and the knowledge and training they share. This is their Million Mile moment, and I’m proud, humbled and honored that they choose to drive with J.B. Hunt.”

Million Mile Walk of Fame

This year’s Million Mile drivers and their families were heralded by the Bentonville West High School marching band as they made their way along a 300-foot red carpet that spanned two buildings.

Drivers and families were first greeted by the company’s executive leadership team, who personally thanked each driver for their long-term commitment to safety and for being part of the J.B. Hunt family.

The rest of the Walk of Fame was punctuated by cheers and high-fives from thousands of company employees, customers, investors and guests who lined the red carpet to celebrate.

Including this year’s class, J.B. Hunt has honored more than 5,000 company drivers for achieving at least 1 million safe miles. This year’s group also includes five drivers who’ve achieved 5 million safe miles — an accomplishment that only elite drivers have achieved.

On average, it takes a driver between seven and 10 years to achieve 1 million safe miles.

The name of each Million Mile driver is etched into the Million Mile Wall at the company’s Lowell, Arkansas headquarters.

Safety and company culture

According to J.B. Hunt’s April 30 statement, the annual Million Mile event is an important part of the company’s culture, reflecting its values of excellence, safety and integrity.

The company prioritizes safety as essential for delivering value and operational excellence for its customers. It continually looks for ways to improve safety measures, including adopting new safety technologies like inward facing cameras and the latest advancements in collision mitigation systems.

Company drivers receive safety training that starts during the onboarding process and continues throughout their careers. Million Mile drivers represent the company’s longstanding safety culture embraced and enabled by its people.