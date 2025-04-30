Teletrac Navman unveils privacy mode for Smart Dash Cams

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Teletrac Navman is launching Enhanced Privacy Mode, a feature for Smart Dash Cam users.

“Fleets must recognize the importance of driver comfort regarding data collection, especially when it comes to sensitive information,” said Andrew Rossington, CPO, Teletrac. “With features like Enhanced Privacy Mode, we can protect employees while simultaneously leveraging advancements in safety.”

Upholding Privacy Standards

“This innovative mode empowers fleet managers to prioritize driver safety while upholding privacy standards, addressing a significant concern highlighted in a recent survey,” Teletrac said.

A survey by Teletrac Navman revealed that while 85% of fleets see AI as the future of safety, 23% expressed concerns about data privacy related to cameras and AI.

“Enhanced Privacy Mode directly responds to these concerns by allowing fleet managers to pause driver-facing video recordings while still capturing critical in-cab audio alerts and inward alert data,” Teletrac said. “This ensures that unsafe driver behaviors, such as mobile phone use and erratic driving, can still be identified without compromising driver privacy.”

With Enhanced Privacy Mode activated, fleets can effectively manage dash cam recordings while maintaining AI event detection capabilities. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for unions and drivers who may be apprehensive about in-cab cameras, ultimately helping to enhance driver engagement and trust, according to the release.

Smart Dash Cam

According to the release, Teletrac Navman’s Smart Dash Cam is equipped with dual forward and inward-facing AI-enabled cameras, revolutionizing driver assistance and status monitoring. Each minute of footage is logged in real-time, enabling fleets to gain unprecedented insights into driver behavior. Powered by AI, fleet operators can identify actions to reward, areas for improvement, and develop accurate driver performance scores.

“Implementing this feature benefits customers who are sensitive to drivers’ concerns about privacy while still wanting to monitor inward alert data,” Rossington said. “This feature was designed with the driver in mind to respect their privacy and facilitate the adoption of inward-facing dash cams.”