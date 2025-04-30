PACCAR Parts announces 2024 Global TRP Store of the Year

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts is recognizing TRP Edmonton South in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as the 2024 Global TRP Store of the Year.

“PACCAR Parts is proud to honor Stahl Peterbilt and TRP Edmonton South with this award for their outstanding achievements,” said Bryan Sitko, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Their ability to meet the needs of their customers is what drives their success and creates lasting customer relationships. This store exemplifies the exceptional standards that can be found at TRP stores across the world.”

TRP Store of the Year is awarded annually to one location that demonstrates excellent customer support and significant achievements in sales growth, according to a PACCAR press release.

TRP Edmonton South

“Owned and operated by Stahl Peterbilt, TRP Edmonton South was a top-performing store in 2024. In just its second year of operation, the store quickly established itself as a frontrunner, boasting an impressive mix of TRP products with exceptional parts availability,” PACCAR said. “This strategic approach has enabled their customers to maximize productivity and profitability. TRP Edmonton South also achieved strong growth in wholesale and retail metrics, with a substantial year-over-year increase. They continue to be excellent partners with PACCAR Parts through valuable collaboration on best practices, PACCAR Parts programs and retail insights.”

The store leverages the PACCAR Parts e-commerce platform, the Customer Loyalty and Fleet Services programs and Managed Dealer Inventory (MDI) to achieve superior parts availability, effective inventory turnover and customer satisfaction throughout the parts ordering process, according to PACCAR.

“We are incredibly honored to have TRP – Edmonton South recognized as the 2024 Global Store of the Year by PACCAR Parts,” said Brent Lawrence, director of parts and service operations for Stahl Peterbilt. “This prestigious award reflects the dedication, customer-first mindset, and relentless commitment to excellence demonstrated by our entire team. Thank you to PACCAR Parts for this incredible recognition. We are proud to be part of the TRP network and remain committed to delivering best-in-class parts support for the heavy-duty industry.”