PACCAR Parts expands through TRP international store openings

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts and its private label, TRP, announced that TRP is expanding its network by opening stores at different locations internationally.

“The expansion will allow TRP to possibly reach new customers and support the established and loyal customers who already depend on TRP for the products and services that support the expectancy of their trucks and trailers,” a news release stated.

On the list of store openings is TRP’s milestone 300th global store in Ecuador.

According to the news release, this year, TRP “marks 30 years as an industry leader in providing high-quality aftermarket transportation solutions. TRP offers unparalleled parts availability, including more than 157,000 parts for customers through PACCAR Parts’ network of 19 state-of-the-art parts distribution centers around the world.”

“I’m thrilled to acknowledge TRP’s 300th store and welcome each new store to the TRP network,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “With every new location, TRP increases customer satisfaction by giving them better access to the parts they need and rely on.”

Indusur’s National Parts Manager, Maria Cristina, praised TRP.

“In my eight years of experience with the TRP brand, its excellent quality and pricing have built and maintained trust with the customer base,” she said.

TRP Manta, operated by Indusur, is strategically located in an area known for heavy-duty transportation. It has access to the seaport, the airport, and one of the country’s main highways. TRP Manta is a parts-only store that offers a wide portfolio of TRP products. It services a market of over 3,000 trucks manufactured around the world.

Following is a list of all of the TRP global store openings since July 2023.

Store Location Offerings TRP Warwick Sladevale, Queensland, Australia Parts Only TRP Peninsula Hastings, Victoria, Australia Parts Only TRP Mossoró Mossoró, Brasil Parts and Service TRP Três Cachoeiras Três Cachoeiras, Brasil Parts and Service TRP Colinas Colinas do Tocantins, Brasil Parts and Service TRP Edmonton South Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Parts Only TRP Saint-Eustache Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Canada Parts Only TRP Manta Manta, Ecuador Parts Only TRP Batumi Batumi, Georgia Parts and Service TRP Mittelsinn Mittelsinn, Germany Parts and Service TRP San Pedro Sula San Pedro Sula, Honduras Parts Only TRP Bastia Umbra Bastia Umbra, Italy Parts and Service TRP Piacenza Piadena, Italy Parts and Service TRP Acolman Acolman, Mexico Parts Only TRP Ciudad Victoria Ciudad Victoria, Mexico Parts Only TRP Kenitra Kenitra, Morocco Parts and Service TRP Gisborne Gisborne, New Zealand Parts Only TRP Cuzco Cuzco, Peru Parts Only TRP Lurin Lurin, Peru Parts Only TRP Mirna Peč Mirna Peč, Slovenia Parts and Service TRP Södertälje Södertälje, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Örebro Örebro, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Hisingsbacka Hisingsbacka, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Jönköping Jönköping, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Malmö Malmö, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Helsingborg Helsingborg, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Borlänge Borlänge, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Järfälla Järfälla, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Norköping Norköping, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Stockholm Stockholm, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Luleå Luleå, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Örebro Örebro, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Årsta Årsta, Sweden Parts and Service TPR Göteborg Göteborg, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Vallentuna Vallentuna, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Arlöv Arlöv, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Borlänge Borlänge, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Gävle Gävle, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Jordbro Jordbro, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Karlstad Karlstad, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Linköping Linköping, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Kristianstad Kristianstad, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Tibro Tibro, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Uppsala Uppsala, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Västerås Västerås, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Växjö Växjö, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Sundsvall Sundsvall, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Umeå Umeå, Sweden Parts and Service TRP Burton-on-Trent Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom Parts and Service TRP Dalhart Dalhart, Texas, U.S. Parts Only TRP Wichita Wichita, Kansas, U.S. Parts Only TRP Greenville Greenville, Ohio, U.S. Parts and Service TRP Marion Marion, Indiana, U.S. Parts and Service TRP Southport Southport, Florida, U.S. Parts and Service TRP Shakopee Shakopee, Minnesota, U.S. Parts Only TRP St. Cloud St. Cloud, Minnesota, U.S. Parts Only TRP Youngwood Youngwood, Pennsylvania, U.S. Parts Only TRP Nogales Nogales, Arizona, U.S. Parts Only TRP Sun Valley Sun Valley, California, U.S. Parts Only TRP Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. Parts Only