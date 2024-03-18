PACCAR Parts expands through TRP international store openings

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts and its private label, TRP, announced that TRP is expanding its network by opening stores at different locations internationally.
“The expansion will allow TRP to possibly reach new customers and support the established and loyal customers who already depend on TRP for the products and services that support the expectancy of their trucks and trailers,” a news release stated.
On the list of store openings is TRP’s milestone 300th global store in Ecuador.
According to the news release, this year, TRP “marks 30 years as an industry leader in providing high-quality aftermarket transportation solutions. TRP offers unparalleled parts availability, including more than 157,000 parts for customers through PACCAR Parts’ network of 19 state-of-the-art parts distribution centers around the world.”
“I’m thrilled to acknowledge TRP’s 300th store and welcome each new store to the TRP network,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “With every new location, TRP increases customer satisfaction by giving them better access to the parts they need and rely on.”
Indusur’s National Parts Manager, Maria Cristina, praised TRP.
“In my eight years of experience with the TRP brand, its excellent quality and pricing have built and maintained trust with the customer base,” she said.
TRP Manta, operated by Indusur, is strategically located in an area known for heavy-duty transportation. It has access to the seaport, the airport, and one of the country’s main highways. TRP Manta is a parts-only store that offers a wide portfolio of TRP products. It services a market of over 3,000 trucks manufactured around the world.
Following is a list of all of the TRP global store openings since July 2023.
|Store
|Location
|Offerings
|TRP Warwick
|Sladevale, Queensland, Australia
|Parts Only
|TRP Peninsula
|Hastings, Victoria, Australia
|Parts Only
|TRP Mossoró
|Mossoró, Brasil
|Parts and Service
|TRP Três Cachoeiras
|Três Cachoeiras, Brasil
|Parts and Service
|TRP Colinas
|Colinas do Tocantins, Brasil
|Parts and Service
|TRP Edmonton South
|Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|Parts Only
|TRP Saint-Eustache
|Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Canada
|Parts Only
|TRP Manta
|Manta, Ecuador
|Parts Only
|TRP Batumi
|Batumi, Georgia
|Parts and Service
|TRP Mittelsinn
|Mittelsinn, Germany
|Parts and Service
|TRP San Pedro Sula
|San Pedro Sula, Honduras
|Parts Only
|TRP Bastia Umbra
|Bastia Umbra, Italy
|Parts and Service
|TRP Piacenza
|Piadena, Italy
|Parts and Service
|TRP Acolman
|Acolman, Mexico
|Parts Only
|TRP Ciudad Victoria
|Ciudad Victoria, Mexico
|Parts Only
|TRP Kenitra
|Kenitra, Morocco
|Parts and Service
|TRP Gisborne
|Gisborne, New Zealand
|Parts Only
|TRP Cuzco
|Cuzco, Peru
|Parts Only
|TRP Lurin
|Lurin, Peru
|Parts Only
|TRP Mirna Peč
|Mirna Peč, Slovenia
|Parts and Service
|TRP Södertälje
|Södertälje, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Örebro
|Örebro, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Hisingsbacka
|Hisingsbacka, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Jönköping
|Jönköping, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Malmö
|Malmö, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Helsingborg
|Helsingborg, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Borlänge
|Borlänge, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Järfälla
|Järfälla, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Norköping
|Norköping, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Stockholm
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Luleå
|Luleå, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Örebro
|Örebro, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Årsta
|Årsta, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TPR Göteborg
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Vallentuna
|Vallentuna, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Arlöv
|Arlöv, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Borlänge
|Borlänge, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Gävle
|Gävle, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Jordbro
|Jordbro, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Karlstad
|Karlstad, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Linköping
|Linköping, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Kristianstad
|Kristianstad, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Tibro
|Tibro, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Uppsala
|Uppsala, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Västerås
|Västerås, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Växjö
|Växjö, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Sundsvall
|Sundsvall, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Umeå
|Umeå, Sweden
|Parts and Service
|TRP Burton-on-Trent
|Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom
|Parts and Service
|TRP Dalhart
|Dalhart, Texas, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP Wichita
|Wichita, Kansas, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP Greenville
|Greenville, Ohio, U.S.
|Parts and Service
|TRP Marion
|Marion, Indiana, U.S.
|Parts and Service
|TRP Southport
|Southport, Florida, U.S.
|Parts and Service
|TRP Shakopee
|Shakopee, Minnesota, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP St. Cloud
|St. Cloud, Minnesota, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP Youngwood
|Youngwood, Pennsylvania, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP Nogales
|Nogales, Arizona, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP Sun Valley
|Sun Valley, California, U.S.
|Parts Only
|TRP Fort Lauderdale
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.
|Parts Only
