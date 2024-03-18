TheTrucker.com
PACCAR Parts expands through TRP international store openings

By Erica N. Guy -
PACCAR Parts is expanding its private label, TRP, internationally. (Courtesy: PACCAR Parts)

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts and its private label, TRP, announced that TRP is expanding its network by opening stores at different locations internationally.

“The expansion will allow TRP to possibly reach new customers and support the established and loyal customers who already depend on TRP for the products and services that support the expectancy of their trucks and trailers,” a news release stated.

On the list of store openings is TRP’s milestone 300th global store in Ecuador.

According to the news release, this year, TRP “marks 30 years as an industry leader in providing high-quality aftermarket transportation solutions. TRP offers unparalleled parts availability, including more than 157,000 parts for customers through PACCAR Parts’ network of 19 state-of-the-art parts distribution centers around the world.”

“I’m thrilled to acknowledge TRP’s 300th store and welcome each new store to the TRP network,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “With every new location, TRP increases customer satisfaction by giving them better access to the parts they need and rely on.”

Indusur’s National Parts Manager, Maria Cristina, praised TRP.

“In my eight years of experience with the TRP brand, its excellent quality and pricing have built and maintained trust with the customer base,” she said.

TRP Manta, operated by Indusur, is strategically located in an area known for heavy-duty transportation. It has access to the seaport, the airport, and one of the country’s main highways. TRP Manta is a parts-only store that offers a wide portfolio of TRP products. It services a market of over 3,000 trucks manufactured around the world.

Following is a list of all of the TRP global store openings since July 2023.

Store Location Offerings
TRP Warwick Sladevale, Queensland, Australia Parts Only
TRP Peninsula Hastings, Victoria, Australia Parts Only
TRP Mossoró Mossoró, Brasil Parts and Service
TRP Três Cachoeiras Três Cachoeiras, Brasil Parts and Service
TRP Colinas Colinas do Tocantins, Brasil Parts and Service
TRP Edmonton South Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Parts Only
TRP Saint-Eustache Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Canada Parts Only
TRP Manta Manta, Ecuador Parts Only
TRP Batumi Batumi, Georgia Parts and Service
TRP Mittelsinn Mittelsinn, Germany Parts and Service
TRP San Pedro Sula San Pedro Sula, Honduras Parts Only
TRP Bastia Umbra Bastia Umbra, Italy Parts and Service
TRP Piacenza Piadena, Italy Parts and Service
TRP Acolman Acolman, Mexico Parts Only
TRP Ciudad Victoria Ciudad Victoria, Mexico Parts Only
TRP Kenitra Kenitra, Morocco Parts and Service
TRP Gisborne Gisborne, New Zealand Parts Only
TRP Cuzco Cuzco, Peru Parts Only
TRP Lurin Lurin, Peru Parts Only
TRP Mirna Peč Mirna Peč, Slovenia Parts and Service
TRP Södertälje Södertälje, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Örebro Örebro, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Hisingsbacka Hisingsbacka, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Jönköping Jönköping, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Malmö Malmö, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Helsingborg Helsingborg, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Borlänge Borlänge, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Järfälla Järfälla, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Norköping Norköping, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Stockholm Stockholm, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Luleå Luleå, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Örebro Örebro, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Årsta Årsta, Sweden Parts and Service
TPR Göteborg Göteborg, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Vallentuna Vallentuna, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Arlöv Arlöv, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Borlänge Borlänge, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Gävle Gävle, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Jordbro Jordbro, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Karlstad Karlstad, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Linköping Linköping, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Kristianstad Kristianstad, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Tibro Tibro, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Uppsala Uppsala, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Västerås Västerås, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Växjö Växjö, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Sundsvall Sundsvall, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Umeå Umeå, Sweden Parts and Service
TRP Burton-on-Trent Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom Parts and Service
TRP Dalhart Dalhart, Texas, U.S. Parts Only
TRP Wichita Wichita, Kansas, U.S. Parts Only
TRP Greenville Greenville, Ohio, U.S. Parts and Service
TRP Marion Marion, Indiana, U.S. Parts and Service
TRP Southport Southport, Florida, U.S. Parts and Service
TRP Shakopee Shakopee, Minnesota, U.S. Parts Only
TRP St. Cloud St. Cloud, Minnesota, U.S. Parts Only
TRP Youngwood Youngwood, Pennsylvania, U.S. Parts Only
TRP Nogales Nogales, Arizona, U.S. Parts Only
TRP Sun Valley Sun Valley, California, U.S. Parts Only
TRP Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. Parts Only
Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Erica N. Guy
