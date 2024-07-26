Schneider intermodal working to unlock customer growth, flexibility in Mexico

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National Inc., a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is helping shippers create flexible growth opportunities, find efficiencies and take advantage of industry leading offerings.

“It’s much easier and quicker for shippers to move their freight across the border than the ocean, and that’s been a real learning for them over the past few years,” said Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider chief commercial officer, group senior vice president and general manager of logistics. “When companies diversify the transportation modes they use to move their freight – such as combining intermodal, truckload and dedicated – they are able to experience better on-time service, seamless transportation and a higher level of security for their freight.”

According to the Mexico Institute for Competitiveness, in the first half of 2023, foreign direct investment related to nearshoring in Mexico increased by 47%.

In a press release, Schneider said that the trend is driven by companies that are switching from distant production hubs to locations closer to the final consumer, called nearshoring, allowing them to thrive on proximity and cost optimization. Nearshoring also allows companies to achieve operational efficiency while maintaining control over projects in terms of cost-effectiveness, logistics and risk mitigation.

Schneider, which has been operating in Mexico for the last 32 years, recently relocated to a new office in the Polanco District of Mexico City. This move makes it even easier for the company to meet with customers and prospects from a centralized location.

The company said it provides customers with strategic cross-border transportation solutions by analyzing their freight needs and then collaborating to help them implement solutions including Intermodal, Van Truckload, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk, Brokerage and more.

Last year, Schneider expanded its cross-border capabilities by becoming a strategic intermodal carrier on CPKC’s flagship north-south route, according to the release. Schneider’s rail partnership with CPKC creates more options for customers and furthers efficiency by increasing reliability, security and capacity.

“Today, reliability is more important to customers than ever, and our relationship with CPKC allows us to provide faster transit times with more consistent service and a higher level of security while still delivering on-time,” said Michael Baumgardt, Schneider senior vice president and general manager of intermodal. “Customers are also showing a strong commitment to improving their environmental impact, and they are looking for greener solutions to transport their goods with responsible providers that can offer a variety of services to cover their needs. Schneider can do all that and more.”

Schneider noted in the release that rail freight transportation facilitates fuel savings, with one ton of freight being shipped up to 500 miles on the equivalent of a single gallon of fuel. Schneider’s north-south zero-handoff route with CPKC saves approximately 3,400 pounds of CO2 emissions and 157 intermodal gallons per trip compared to existing over-the-road routes.