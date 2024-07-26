ATA Applauds pro-trucking provisions in Senate appropriations bill

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations on July 26 commended the Senate Appropriations Committee for voting to advance the transportation funding bill with provisions that would support the trucking industry and professional drivers. In addition to investing in vital infrastructure and U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) programs, the bill incorporates measures similar to those previously approved by the House Appropriations Committee to support expanded truck parking, prevention of cargo theft, protections against predatory towing and the integrity of the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program (SDAP). The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

“Trucking is the industry that the American people depend on most to move the vast majority of the nation’s freight. Given the essentiality of the trucking workforce to our economy and our way of life, it is encouraging to see the Senate Appropriations Committee endorsing key policies that would benefit drivers and bolster the supply chain,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations. “As the appropriations process moves forward, ATA will continue to push the Senate to back up its clear statements of support for truck parking and cargo theft with robust funding, and we will seek to ensure that the final conference agreement addresses trucking’s priorities.”

Truck parking

If enacted into law, the transportation funding bill would direct the USDOT to continue to identify sources of funding for states to use to expand truck parking. According to a USDOT study, 98% of truck drivers regularly experience difficulties locating safe parking, while the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) found that this situation forced the average driver to sacrifice nearly an hour of drive time per day. The Appropriations Committee acknowledged the inherent safety hazards and challenges that a lack of truck parking creates for drivers and urged USDOT to build on the investments provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has already resulted in the construction of roughly 2,000 new truck parking spaces.

Cargo theft

In recognition of the sharp increase in cargo theft, which spiked by 57% in 2023 compared to the prior year, the bill would direct a coordinated effort from the USDOT, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security’s Supply Chain and Resilience Center, and relevant stakeholders, including professional policing organizations, to confront this issue. The bill would require the agencies to provide a report on cargo theft trends in the transportation supply chain, along with a strategy to combat cargo theft, to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations.

Predatory towing

To crack down on predatory towing, the funding bill would direct FMCSA to engage with local, state, and private sector stakeholders to study current practices concerning towing and recovery regulation and fees in order to ensure fair and equitable treatment of roadway safety clearance opportunities for motor carriers. A recent ATRI study found that more than four out of five motor carriers experienced excessive rates and unwarranted extra service charges, while a majority also encountered issues such as truck access and cargo release delays. The provision in the appropriations bill would take an important step forward to develop commonsense reforms that inject more transparency and fairness into the system and hold unscrupulous companies accountable.

Safe Driver Apprenticeship Program

The transportation funding bill would also lock in the improvements ATA secured to the SDAP to restore congressional intent and get the program back on track. The apprenticeship pilot was designed to serve 3,000 participating drivers at any one time; however, due in part to extraneous requirements imposed by FMCSA, participation was disappointing. The ATA successfully removed these burdensome regulations this spring, and the language in this year’s funding bill would ensure these reforms remain intact.