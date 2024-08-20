Small gains: ATA shows 0.3% rise in truck tonnage index in July

WASHINGTON — American Trucking Associations (ATA) has reported that the advanced seasonally adjusted data for the For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index increased by 0.3% following the 1.8% decrease in June. ATA noted that the index equaled 113.7 for July, compared to June’s 113.3.

“While July wasn’t a strong month, we see continued evidence that the truck freight market is likely turning a corner, albeit slowly,” said Bob Costello, ATA’s chief economist. “Some of July’s small gain was likely due to strong import activity, especially at West Coast seaports. Decent retail sales and factory output growing slightly from a year earlier also helped truck tonnage last month.”

In the index, ATA reported that June’s decrease was revised down from our July 23 press release. When July 2024 numbers are compared to July 2023, the index increase is 0.9%. The index was down 0.6% from just a year earlier.

The not-seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 116.7 in July, 3.4% above June. ATA’s For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index is dominated by contract freight rather than traditional spot market freight.