Connect with safety leaders at TCA’s 2025 Safety & Security Meeting

The Truckload Carriers Association’s 2025 Safety & Security Meeting is set for June 8-10 in Louisville, Ky.

The meeting will be held at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Featuring an agenda designed by TCA’s Safety Officers, the event brings together safety, security, risk management and HR professionals from across the truckload industry to address today’s most urgent safety challenges.

“Whether you’re looking for regulatory insights, real-world strategies or valuable connections, you’ll find it in Louisville,” the TCA said.

2025 Agenda Highlights

Highlights from this year’s agenda include:

A Regulatory Update from TCA’s Dave Heller on speed limiters, drug and alcohol testing and more.

from TCA’s Dave Heller on speed limiters, drug and alcohol testing and more. Workshops on fraud prevention, technology adoption, coaching for performance and developing safety manuals.

on fraud prevention, technology adoption, coaching for performance and developing safety manuals. “ Safety in the Rounds ” peer discussion groups.

” peer discussion groups. A keynote address from former NFL running back Raymont Harris.

A panel featuring TCA’s 2025 Professional Drivers of the Year.

Multiple networking receptions, meals and exhibit hall events designed to help build connections that last.

For registration information including pricing and a detailed event schedule, click here.

Exhibit Space and Sponsorships Still Available

A limited number of exhibit booths and sponsorships are available. If you’re a supplier looking to connect with fleet decision-makers, reach out today to reserve your spot.

Learn more about exhibiting and see the list of exhibiting companies here.

Reach out to TCA’s Zander Gambill for a full listing of sponsorship opportunities.