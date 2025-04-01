Woman injured after semi rear-ends vehicle in Florida

OCALA, Fla. — One woman has been seriously injured after a semi-truck driver from Ocala, Fla., reportedly rear-ended a vehicle and caused a chain reaction crash on Monday on I-75.

According to a news report citing the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident took place near mile marker 262 on I-75 in Hillsborough County on Monday at around 11:26 a.m.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man from Ocala was driving a semi-truck northbound on I-75, just south of mile marker 262, when he failed to slow or stop for traffic ahead, according to a news report from the Ocala News website.

As a result, the semi-truck collided into the back of a Nissan Maxima being driven by a 62-year-old woman from Lakeland.

The first collision started a chain reaction that involved at least three other vehicles.

The Lakeland woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

None of the other vehicle occupants were injured in the crash.

According to FHP, the crash temporarily closed portions of the interstate in the area until around 2:45 p.m.