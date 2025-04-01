NHTSA issues safety recalls for several big rigs

Several models of medium-duty trucks including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner and Western Star are on a recall list from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Recalled Models

Kenworth model T680, 2021-2025 and Peterbilt model 579, 2021-2025 have been recalled for a h igh voltage failure that can cause loss of drive power.

Freightliner’s Cascadia model, 2026 and Western Star’s 49X, 2025-2026 have been recalled for brake light failures due to a software error.

Addressing the Recall

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

NTHSA says the vehicle should be fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger if not addressed.

Owners should also receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair the vehicle, and to remind that the repair will be done at no charge. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.