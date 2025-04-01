Michigan Governor declares state of emergency due to ice storms

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in ten counties after activating the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to respond to the damaging ice storms in northern Michigan.

“This morning, I’m declaring a state of emergency to get help out the door as fast as possible for Michiganders hit by the ice storm,” Governor Whitmer said. “Yesterday, I activated our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response. State and local emergency teams are already on the ground, and we will continue collaborating with local first responders too. I want to thank everyone working hard to keep people safe. We will get through this together.”

Michigan Residents Should “Stand Tall”

“We are committed to supporting Michiganders and communities who were impacted by this weekend’s severe weather,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The State Emergency Operations Center will help us coordinate with local officials and first responders on the ground to get people the help they need. Let’s keep standing tall for each other.”

The SEOC has been monitoring the situation closely and working with state and local officials over the weekend, ensuring affected northern Michigan residents receive the support and relief they need.

“I’m grateful that Governor Whitmer has taken swift action by activating the State Emergency Operations Center, supporting those affected by the ice storm in northern Michigan,” said state Senator John Damoose. “My community continues to remain resilient following this devastating storm. Let’s work together to help stabilize northern Michigan communities and recover from this disaster.” Affected Counties