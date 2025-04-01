Michigan Governor declares state of emergency due to ice storms

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in ten counties after activating the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to respond to the damaging ice storms in northern Michigan.
“This morning, I’m declaring a state of emergency to get help out the door as fast as possible for Michiganders hit by the ice storm,” Governor Whitmer said. “Yesterday, I activated our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response. State and local emergency teams are already on the ground, and we will continue collaborating with local first responders too. I want to thank everyone working hard to keep people safe. We will get through this together.”
Michigan Residents Should “Stand Tall”
“We are committed to supporting Michiganders and communities who were impacted by this weekend’s severe weather,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The State Emergency Operations Center will help us coordinate with local officials and first responders on the ground to get people the help they need. Let’s keep standing tall for each other.”
The SEOC has been monitoring the situation closely and working with state and local officials over the weekend, ensuring affected northern Michigan residents receive the support and relief they need.
“I’m grateful that Governor Whitmer has taken swift action by activating the State Emergency Operations Center, supporting those affected by the ice storm in northern Michigan,” said state Senator John Damoose. “My community continues to remain resilient following this devastating storm. Let’s work together to help stabilize northern Michigan communities and recover from this disaster.”
Affected Counties
The state of emergency declaration includes the following counties:
- Otsego
- Oscoda
- Montmorency
- Presque Isle
- Emmet
- Charlevoix
- Cheboygan
- Crawford
- Mackinac
- Alpena
Widespread Outages, Impassable Roads
The storm has caused widespread power outages, including loss of backup generators, loss of phone and cellular services and impassable roads due to downed trees and other debris in northern Michigan. Though response efforts are still underway, initial damage assessments indicate that residents in this region have suffered significant consequences from these conditions, requiring state assistance.
“Our Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula counties have received unprecedented damage over the weekend from a historic ice storm,” said U.S. Representative Jack Bergman. “I’m grateful Governor Whitmer has declared this important State of Emergency and appreciate the resources the Emergency Operations Center has already provided to our First District counties. We cannot express in words how thankful we are for all of the hard work of all of our linemen and First Responders doing everything they can to help our communities.”
Counties Take Action
In addition to state assistance, local officials in northern Michigan have also issued local emergency declarations.
“Many residents have reached out to our office regarding the damage they experienced from the ice storm,” said state Senator Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton). “I am thankful to the Governor and the first responders for their assistance with this disaster. This is a critical step to restoring power for the affected Michigan communities.”
By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.
