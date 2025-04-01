BeyondTrucks announces integration with Breakthrough

San Mateo, Calif. — BeyondTrucks is announcing an integration with Breakthrough.

“Traditional fuel surcharge calculations that rely on national or regional average fuel prices often result in significant discrepancies between actual carrier fuel costs and benchmark rates, leading to inaccurate load acceptance decisions and potential over and underpayment by shippers,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “Breakthrough’s Fuel Recovery solution provides market-based fuel reimbursement calculations based on exact prices, timing, taxes, and geography of freight movements. This integration allows BeyondTrucks fleet customers to simplify compliance with a shipper’s fuel pricing requirements, making fleets more attractive partners.”

Integration Brings Fuel Solutions

Fleets leveraging the BeyondTrucks transportation management solution benefit from its seamless integration with Breakthrough Fuel Recovery used by shippers. This integration eliminates the need for carriers to perform manual lookups when handling transactions with shippers. Utilizing Fuel Recovery ensures BeyondTrucks customers who partner with Breakthrough shippers can reduce invoicing errors and speed up payment cycles by streamlining the management of fuel costs, according to a BeyondTrucks press release.

Modern Transportation, a chemical, liquid and dry bulk carrier, initially applied fuel calculations generated by Breakthrough Fuel Recovery manually for about 50 shipments per month. The 330-truck BeyondTrucks customer is now using the new integration on hundreds of transactions each day.

“With one of our largest shipper customers using Breakthrough Fuel Recovery, manually incorporating fuel amounts in shipments on a large scale was simply not sustainable,” said Dan Benacquista, vice president of strategic operations and planning at Modern Transportation. “With the BeyondTrucks integration we’re saving hours per week and we’re producing error free invoices. Our customers benefit at the same time from more timely invoicing, and ultimately our cost savings.”

Cloud Platform

