BeyondTrucks’ new fuel transport solution is ‘simplifying work,’ exec says

SAN MATEO, Calif. — BeyondTrucks has launched a new Fuel Transport Solution, complete with digital inventory monitoring.
The solution digitizes and centralizes all of the customers’ inventory readings into one place, according to a news release, allowing for real-time tracking, order point reevaluation and automated order generation.
“BeyondTrucks is designed for unique industry needs,” said Hans Galland, founder and CEO of BeyondTrucks. “Our Fuel Transport Solutions now extends our core offering of simplifying work for dispatch, back office and drivers — and makes it uniquely relevant to fuel transportation. This translates to improved efficiency, control and safety for this unique industry segment. Specifically, with J.P. Noonan, we’re proud to make the most competitive service provider ensuring gas stations in New England never run out of fuel.”
According to said Mark Cicchini, director of special projects at J.P. Noonan, the old processes and transportation management system made it challenging to monitor multiple fuel customers efficiently.
But “BeyondTrucks allows us to automate this work and unlock valuable data,” he said. “With real-time fuel monitoring data, we can now run our entire fleet operation on a single, streamlined platform and use analytics to make more efficient dispatch decisions and become much more competitive.”
