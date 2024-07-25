Conduent modernizes tolling infrastructure for Ohio Turnpike

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Drivers on the Ohio Turnpike now have an easier tolling process. On July 23, Conduent Transportation announced the completion of a modernized toll-collection system on the Turnpike.
The project, which is the largest in Ohio Turnpike history since the toll road was completed in 1955 according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission (OTIC), involved upgrades to 216 lanes on the 241-mile-long Turnpike to include self-service and collector-operated toll plazas, as well as open-road, automated tolling options for vehicles using E-ZPass transponders.
According to a press release from Conduent, The new system, managed by OTIC, will help increase traffic flow and vehicle throughput while providing for operational efficiencies — all leading to more convenience and an improved experience for motorists.
“The Conduent team has shown great partnership, professionalism and expertise throughout our implementation and go-live of the modernized toll collection system on the Ohio Turnpike,” said Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., executive director at OTIC. “Working closely with our staff, Conduent has implemented Ohio’s first open road tolling system that will help increase traffic flow and provide operational efficiencies.”
As part of the Ohio Turnpike project implementation, Conduent installed and will maintain state-of-the-art, open-road tolling lanes for E-ZPass customers, along with separate lanes with automated toll payment machines that accept coins, cash, and credit or debit cards. In the future, these machines will be equipped for contactless payments using smartphones and digital wallets. The open-road tolling solution incorporates LiDAR (light detection and ranging)-based scanners. Automated license plate recognition technology will also be used to account for vehicles driving through E-ZPass lanes without a transponder.
“Since 2020, our team has partnered with OTIC to make this new tolling infrastructure a reality, and we are proud to complete such an important project on one of the longest-running toll roads in the country,” said Adam Appleby, Conduent’s group president of public sector solutions. “(This) announcement reinforces our leadership in providing tolling solutions that bring lasting value for agencies and the customers who experience the true benefits of modern mobility.”
