Drivewyze taps industry veteran for compliance role

ALBANY, N.Y., — Drivewyze by Fleetworthy is announcing Tom Kelly as its new director of commercial vehicle compliance Solutions.

“I’m excited to continue my commercial vehicle safety career by joining a team of innovative professionals at Drivewyze who share my goal of leveraging technology towards commercial vehicle compliance and efficiency solutions,” Kelly said. “I look forward to engaging with my new colleagues and our community of stakeholders in shaping the future of technology in CMV operations throughout North America.”

Supporting DOT and CVE Agencies

In this position, Kelly will play a key role in supporting Department of Transportation (DOT) and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) agencies with Drivewyze’s smart infrastructure and software solutions.

“We have always built our solutions around the specific needs of the commercial vehicle compliance and enforcement programs in each jurisdiction we work with,” said Brian Mofford, vice president of government experience, Drivewyze. “Tom’s extensive experience at both the state and the federal level uniquely positions him to collaborate with our agency partners effectively. We are excited he has chosen to join us at Drivewyze as we continue to grow under Fleetworthy.”

Kelly brings extensive commercial transportation compliance and law enforcement experience to the role. He previously had a 20-year career with the Federal Motor Carrier Administration. Before his tFMSCA tenure, Kelly held an elected role with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. Kelly also served in the Maine State Police force for 20 years.