Tennessee, Drivewyze partner to give truckers real-time alerts

ALBANY, N.Y. — In a move to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities, Tennessee has become the latest state to offer sudden slowdown alerts and a virtual sign network to commercial drivers through Drivewyze by Fleetworthy’s Smart Roadways product.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries linked to congested roadway conditions,” said Josh Brown, director of traffic operations for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). “It’s why we now have 2,800 miles of roadways covered under the Smart Roadways program. These ‘Heads-up’ alerts will give drivers time to slow down when there is sudden congestion. Smart Roadways will leverage TDOT’s existing intelligent transportation system efforts and utilize digital infrastructure to communicate safety information into the cab of commercial vehicles.”

Multiple Alert Options

According to a media release, the alerts are sent through ELDs, tablets and smartphones. Alerts are available free of charge through Drivewyze Free. Tennessee is now the 20th state to offer messaging through the Smart Roadways service. It is the 13th to provide sudden slowdown alerts.

Tennessee Has Highest Amount of Truck Traffic

More trucks pass through Tennessee than any other state. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), trucks move more than 500 million tons of freight annually on Tennessee roads and highways. The number is expected to top 1 billion tons by 2045. Interstate 40, which goes through Tennessee, is a critical freight corridor and one of the busiest routes for truck traffic in the U.S.

Slowdown and Congestion Alerts

Sudden slowdown and congestion alerts are provided in partnership with INRIX, which uses advanced algorithms that analyze millions of anonymously connected vehicles traveling more than a billion miles daily in the U.S. This allows INRIX to identify and monitor traffic slowdowns. The information then goes to Drivewyze and its Smart Roadways platform. Drivers receive messages such as “Sudden Slowdown Ahead” and “Congestion Ahead” 2 to 3 miles before the slowdown begins, allowing time to slow their speed.

Virtual Sign Messaging

Tennessee is also utilizing the Smart Roadways virtual sign messaging service, enabling the DOT to message drivers with custom alerts at specific geo-fenced locations. Messages can alert drivers of detours and notify them of an upcoming work zone. According to TDOT’s 2025-2029 Strategic Highway Safety Plan, commercial vehicles were involved in 21% of severe work zone crashes from 2018 to 2022.

“Virtual sign messaging is something that can address that problem and make an impact in slowing trucks down in work zones,” Brown said.

In addition to alerts from Tennessee and other participating states, drivers with the Drivewyze Free app receive Drivewyze-sponsored alerts and advisories for High-Rollover risk areas, Low Bridges, and Mountain alerts (steep grade ahead; chain-up/brake check stations, and runaway ramps).