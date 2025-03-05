Winds topple semi trucks, uproot trees in Kansas

Officials in Missouri warned on Tuesday of high winds that could affect “high-profile” vehicles including semi trucks.

What Missouri officials were worried about actually happened in Kansas.

As a weather system swept through the midwest, news outlets in Kansas report winds were strong enough to topple semi trucks.

Not only did the storm roll a semi truck near Garden City, it also dumped snow and knocked out power in parts of Kansas before clearing out to the east, according to a report from KWCH in Wichita.

The television station reported on Tuesday night that trees were uprooted and sheds blown down as well as the trucks being toppled. Some gusts approached or even exceeded 90 mph.

KWCH reported that the highest recorded wind speed on Tuesday was 93 mph in Hugoton.

Another storm system rolls in later this week to bring some gusty winds Thursday and Friday.

In Iowa as of Wednesday morning, the Iowa State Patrol reported that travel is still not advised because a few roads are still impassable.

ISP reports blowing snow is causing reduced visibilities and making travel very dangerous, and that I-80 continues to have closures west of Des Moines.

The Missouri Department of Transportation also reported snowy conditions in the western and northern parts of the state.