Responding to jack-knifed semi, Indiana trooper injured when pickup crashes into ISP car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper is recovering from injuries sustained Saturday morning in the overnight hours when his car was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says via a post on social media that at approximately 4:07 a.m., Trooper Keith Martin and off- duty Fortville Police Officer Lee Carnish were on the scene of a jackknifed semi on I-465 eastbound near Allisonville Road.

While blocking the lane with his car, emergency lights on, he was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. Martin sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to ISP.

Officer Carnish’s police vehicle was also collected in the wreckage, but he was uninjured.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 21 year old Juan Cuatlacuatl of Indianapolis showed signs of impairment, and± was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

Authorities say Carnish happened upon the crashed semi while off duty, he remained on scene to assist Martin with the crash investigation and traffic control.

ISP stated that Martin has been released from the hospital and is home recovering.

“This crash marks the 3rd time in his four year career that he has been struck and injured by an impaired driver,” ISP’s social media post stated.

ISP Indianapolis District Commander Lt. Josh Watson reacted with what ISP called “a simple message.”

“Our first responders are out everyday putting themselves in harms way to help, please stop crashing into them,” Watson said.