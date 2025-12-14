TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Florida pedestrian dead after being hit by semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Florida pedestrian dead after being hit by semi truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Florida pedestrian dead after being hit by semi truck
Florida police say a pedestrian was killed on Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike.

Florida police say a pedestrian was killed on Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Florida’s Turnpike.

NBC 6 South Florida reported the story citing the Florida Hihgway Patrol, who said the incident happened on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of Southwest Eighth Street after the pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway.

As the pedestrian made his way on the roadway, he was reportedly struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The crash impacted traffic for several hours and is still under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE