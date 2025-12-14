Florida pedestrian dead after being hit by semi truck

Florida police say a pedestrian was killed on Saturday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Florida’s Turnpike.

NBC 6 South Florida reported the story citing the Florida Hihgway Patrol, who said the incident happened on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of Southwest Eighth Street after the pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway.

As the pedestrian made his way on the roadway, he was reportedly struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The crash impacted traffic for several hours and is still under investigation.