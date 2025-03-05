4 State Trucks launches new mobile app

BOSTON, Mass. — 4 State Trucks is partnering with Unbound Commerce for the delivery of a new custom mobile app.

Designed to leverage and extend their current eCommerce operations, the goal is to facilitate easy on-the-road ordering and increase loyalty for their mobile customers, according to a media release.

4 State Trucks

4 State offers a wide selection of parts and accessories for all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks through its call center. It also has an e-commerce site, BigCommerce. The company’s retail store is located in Joplin, Mo. near the “four state” border of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Interstate Route 44.

New Mobile App

According to 4 State, mobile makes up the majority of eCommerce orders placed on their popular website. Offering a app was an obvious next step of their multi-channel strategy.

“Offering an app was a no-brainer, based on the volume of mobile traffic we were seeing”, said Jena Johnson, marketing director for 4 State. “We wanted our loyal trucking customers to literally have our online parts store always on, in their pocket, to make purchasing parts simpler and faster. Unbound made the project easy.”

New and current customers can now receive push notifications of newly arrived parts and news on the latest offerings from top brands in the trucking business.

“Personalization is built in”, said Wilson Kerr of Unbound Commerce. “By allowing truckers to select the make or model of their specific rig, the parts shopping experience becomes more relevant and this means more sales conversions.”

The app features a custom Make/Model/Year module so truckers can select the vehicle they own and quickly access compatible parts. The new 4 State Trucks Mobile App is available for both Android and iPhone users.