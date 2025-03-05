TheTrucker.com
MODE Global announces Carrier of the Year winners

By Dana Guthrie
MODE Global announces Carrier of the Year winners
MODE Global announces annual Carrier of the Year award winners.

DALLAS, Texas  MODE Global is recognizing its most valued carriers through its annual carrier awards program.

“We are honored to work with so many excellent partners across all modes and are thrilled to once again be awarding this recognition,” said Gene Welsh, chief transportation officer and head of all transportation product lines for MODE Global. “While 2024 was another challenging year for the industry, our carrier partners did not waver in providing superior service and value to our customers despite a difficult backdrop. We thank you all for your tremendous support and look forward to our continued partnership in the year ahead.”

Celebrating Carriers

According to a company press release, the annual carrier awards program underscores the pivotal role carriers play in MODE’s enterprise operations, commitment to service quality and setting a high standard for industry performance.

Awards are given across multiple categories to recognize the invaluable contributions and time-tested relationships MODE has established with its carriers.

The carrier awards are based on specific performance criteria such as commitment to service quality, technological capabilities, customer service excellence, volume and revenue growth with MODE, as well as partnership criteria such as collaboration, communication and competitive enablement.

2024 Mode Global Carriers of the Year
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
