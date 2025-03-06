LMTA Foundation honors excellence in trucking safety

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA) Foundation is recognizing outstanding contributions to trucking safety and professionalism.

Safety Lifetime Achievement Award: Al LaCombe

At the March 1 awards banquet, the LMTA Foundation presented a special lifetime achievement award to Al LaCombe of Dupré Logistics.

“LaCombe has spent more than four decades advancing trucking safety, implementing innovative training programs, and setting industry benchmarks to ensure that employees return home safely each day,” the LMTA said. “Under his leadership, his company has received multiple regional and national safety awards. Beyond his organization, LaCombe has championed road safety through community outreach and initiatives such as the Truck Driving Championships. His legacy of excellence continues to shape the industry.”

Safety Professional of the Year: Jeff Beam

Jeff Beam, of Ergon Trucking, was named Louisiana Safety Professional of the Year.

“Beam’s commitment to safety and service began in 1983 in the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the USS Constellation and earned the Shellback Certificate,” the LMTA said. “Following his military service, he transitioned into the trucking industry, dedicating more than 40 years to safety and training.”

Truck Driver of the Year: Joseph Cook

Joseph Cook, of Old Dominion Freight Line, received the Louisiana Truck Driver of the Year award.

“Cook has exemplified professionalism in the trucking industry for more than 30 years, accumulating over 3 million accident-free miles with Old Dominion Freight Line,” LMTA said. “He is not only a leader in safety but also a mentor to fellow drivers. Beyond the road, Cook has served as a volunteer firefighter, assisting in life-saving efforts during major accidents in 1998 and 2023. His unwavering dedication to safety, leadership, and community service sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”

According to the LMTA, both honorees exemplify the highest standards of safety and professionalism, making daily contributions that enhance the industry’s reputation.

Fleet Safety Awards

In partnership with Great West Casualty Company, LMTA also honored two companies for their commitment to fleet safety.

Most Improved: Texas Transeastern , for significant reductions in fleet accidents and improved DOT frequency ratings.

President's Award: RedGuard, for maintaining the best safety record.