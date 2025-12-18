Roehl Transport’s Charles Jones Jr takes home Transition Trucking award

WASHINGTON — Charles Jones Jr. of Roehl Transport wins a Kenworth T680 through the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

For the tenth consecutive year, Kenworth teamed with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program to honor America’s top rookie military veteran driver who made the successful transition into a career in trucking.

Charles Jones Jr.

“Receiving this Kenworth truck is truly life-changing,” Jones said. “The military taught me discipline, resilience, and pride in every mission—and those same values have carried me into my career. This award allows me to build a future I once only hoped was possible. I am deeply grateful to Roehl, to my instructors, and to every veteran who has supported me along the way.”

A distinguished U.S. Army veteran, Jones was named the winner during a ceremony held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, where attendees gathered to celebrate the finalists and view the Kenworth T680 showcased outside the event.

In his more than 20 years of service, Jones completed three combat deployments to Iraq and two rotations to South Korea. A devoted husband to Katrina and father to Alvin and Monica, Jones graduated from Georgia Driving Academy one year ago this month. He began his professional driving career with Roehl Transport where he quickly became known for his reliability, humor, dedication and strong leadership.

“Charles has excelled at every stage of his transition into trucking,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport. “He is a remarkable ambassador for the industry and for the countless service members looking to build meaningful careers after the military. We are proud to recognize him as this year’s winner.”

Kenworth T680 Prize

As the program’s 2025 winner, Jones was awarded a Kenworth T680, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and a PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The truck includes the latest advanced driver assistance systems and premium interior amenities—providing a powerful foundation for Jones as he advances in the industry.

“It is an honor for Kenworth to once again present a T680 to a veteran who embodies the very best in service and professionalism,” said Sarah Abernethy, Kenworth’s director of marketing communications. “Charles exemplifies what this program celebrates: commitment, character, and the drive to build a successful career. We congratulate him and wish him great success as he begins this next chapter behind the wheel.”

Determination and Service

“Every year, our finalists remind us of the extraordinary impact military talent has on industries across America,” said Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. “Charles’ story is a powerful example of determination and service. His path into trucking demonstrates why companies across the country value the leadership, commitment to excellence, and dedication veterans contribute every day.”

Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program, all finalists were honored in Washington for their service and accomplishments. In addition to Jones’ recognition, other finalists were also honored. Runners up include:

Macy Mattice, U.S. Army (E-4), Melton Truck Lines.

Mark Scriven, U.S. Army (E-6), Stevens Transport.

Each were awarded a $10,000 prize.

For more information about the Transition Trucking program, click here.