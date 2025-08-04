2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence semi-finalists revealed

WASHINGTON — Kenworth, Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative are announcing the 12 semi-finalists for the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

“This year’s ‘Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence’ award semi-finalists exemplify the dedication, leadership, and commitment to service that military veterans bring to the trucking industry,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “Kenworth is proud to partner with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative for the tenth year, and we look forward to recognizing the distinguished semi-finalists who continue to serve our country through excellence behind the wheel.”

2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Semi-Finalists

This year’s semi-finalists include:

Kathleen (Kat) Carreto, U.S. Army National Guard (E-5), Roehl Transport (Trained by Roehl Transport, Inc.).

Bradley Lecky, U.S. Army (E-4), Crawford Electric, a Sonepar USA Company (Trained by Troops Into Transportation).

Federico Hudson, U.S. Air Force (E-7), Van Wyk, Inc. (Trained by The CDL School).

Gaylon Hensley, U.S. Army (E-7), Melton Truck Lines (Trained by Central Tech).

Daniel Hemphill, U.S. Army (E-4), Wayne R. West Trucking (Trained by Del Mar College Transportation Services).

Mark Scriven, U.S. Army (E-6), Stevens Transport (Trained by HDS Truck Driving School).

Joseph Barotti, U.S. Air Force (E-6), U.S. Marine Corps, Werner Enterprises (Trained by Roadmaster Drivers School).

Nicholas Baughan, U.S. Army (E-5) and Army Reserve, Werner Enterprises (Trained by Into Transportation).

Macy Mattice, U.S. Army (E-4), Melton Truck Lines (Trained by Jones Technical Institute).

Ryan Gordon, U.S. Army (E-5), Prime, Inc. (Trained by Phoenix Truck Driving School).

Precious Cannon-Scott, Air National Guard, (E-4) Prime, Inc. (Trained by Tulsa Technology).

Charles Jones, Jr, U.S. Army (E-7), Roehl Transport (Trained by Georgia Driving Academy)

2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

Established in 2016, the award honors the exceptional achievements of veterans transitioning into careers in the transportation industry. This year’s semi-finalists represent a wide range of U.S. military service branches, including members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Kenworth Donates Grand Prize

Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the tenth consecutive year.

This year’s award is a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission, and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The T680 will be on display at the Fort Campbell Career Summit in Tennessee on August 6.

The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 ultraleather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating worktable. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

Finalists to be Announced in September

“The Transition Trucking award campaign continues to highlight the extraordinary impact veterans are making in the transportation industry while also inspiring a new generation of service members to explore the real economic opportunities a trucking career can provide,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we celebrate a decade of partnership with Kenworth and Fastport, we’re proud to honor these remarkable individuals whose legacy will inspire and empower the veteran drivers of tomorrow.”

As part of the 10th annual award program, each semi-finalist will attend a ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Sept. 18th in Columbus, Ohio. The following day will include a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant where semi-finalists will be recognized, and finalists will be announced.

“We’re honored to recognize this outstanding group of 12 semi-finalists, one of the most diverse and accomplished in the program’s history, including many participating in Registered Apprenticeship Programs,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport. “For 10 years, this campaign has changed lives by awarding a Kenworth truck to a deserving veteran, and this year’s finalists continue to prove that the future of our industry is in capable, committed hands. We look forward to celebrating these heroes who are driving the next chapter of opportunity in trucking.”

Finalists and the ultimate winner will be part of a veteran-focused week that includes a Veteran-Ready Summit, and award announcement on December 12th.

A public vote will occur online from November 1st until Veteran’s Day.

“This voting is an important determiner for the award’s Selection Committee, which makes the ultimate choice for the next Transition Trucking award winner,” Fastport said.