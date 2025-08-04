Tim Akins named TCA Highway Angel for rescuing trapped crash victims

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is recognizing Tim Akins as a TCA Highway Angel for stopping and rescuing crash victims who were trapped in their vehicle.

Akins, from Asheboro, N.C., drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Ark.

On May 22, Akins was traveling down Old 421 Road in Greensboro, North Carolina when a pickup truck in front of him, pulling a trailer, lost control.

“His trailer started fishtailing back and forth,” Akins said. “It was so abrupt; jerking him everywhere.”

Jumping into Action

The trailer had become partially separated from the Dodge four-door pickup truck and ultimately the truck jackknifed and flipped on the side of the road. Akins immediately stopped his tractor and ran to the truck to help. He saw that the crashed truck’s two passengers were conscious but were trapped inside.

“I was able to bang on the windshield,” Akins said. “The driver said, ‘we’re okay, we just can’t get out.’”

Akins jumped up on the side of the truck, quickly grabbed a pocket knife and was able to cut the airbags. He then hung upside down in the truck to release one of the men’s seatbelts, and then helped them vacate the vehicle. Both passengers were able to walk away from the accident with minor injuries due to Akins being able to cut them free.

“It’s just human instinct,” Akins said. “If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m gonna do it.”

