Drowzy big rig driver crashes in Arizona

ANTHEM, AZ – Authorities in Arizona responded to a single-truck crash last week.
On July 25, just after 11 p.m., the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash. AZHP troopers investigated and determined the driver fell asleep and drove off the right side of the roadway into a ravine.
According to the Sleep Foundation, at least 50% of American adults admit to having driven while drowsy, and one in 25 drivers reports having fallen asleep at the wheel in the last month. The foundation reports that drowsy driving is responsible for a significant percentage of road traffic accidents, yet it doesn’t receive nearly as much attention as drunk driving.
In recent years, experts have been calling for increased attention to the problem of driving while sleepy or fatigued.
