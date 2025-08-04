TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Drowzy big rig driver crashes in Arizona

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Drowzy big rig driver crashes in Arizona
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Drowzy big rig driver crashes in Arizona
A drowzy driver of a big rig crashed in Arizona last week according to police (Courtesy of AZHP)

ANTHEM, AZ – Authorities in Arizona responded to a single-truck crash last week.

On July 25, just after 11 p.m., the Arizona Highway Patrol (AZHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash. AZHP troopers investigated and determined the driver fell asleep and drove off the right side of the roadway into a ravine.

According to the Sleep Foundation, at least 50% of American adults admit to having driven while drowsy, and one in 25 drivers reports having fallen asleep at the wheel in the last month. The foundation reports that drowsy driving is responsible for a significant percentage of road traffic accidents, yet it doesn’t receive nearly as much attention as drunk driving.

In recent years, experts have been calling for increased attention to the problem of driving while sleepy or fatigued.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE