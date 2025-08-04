Flatbed fire affects Interstate 55 in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — According to a report by WREG-TV in Memphis, an 18-wheeler that burst into flames created a traffic backup along Interstate 55 at South Division in Blytheville, Ark., last week.
WREG’s report said the incident occurred on Thursday night when the cab of a flatbed 18-wheeler caught on fire in the turning lane on South Division before 7 p.m.
The flatbed appeared to be carrying a roll of steel on it, and it didn’t appear to be damaged.
However, the cab of the semi truck was destroyed. There did not appear to be any injuries.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.