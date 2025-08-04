TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Flatbed fire affects Interstate 55 in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Flatbed fire affects Interstate 55 in Arkansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Flatbed fire affects Interstate 55 in Arkansas
Traffic on I-55 was snarled last Thursday in Arkansas after a flatbed fire (Courtesy of WREG)

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — According to a report by WREG-TV in Memphis, an 18-wheeler that burst into flames created a traffic backup along Interstate 55 at South Division in Blytheville, Ark., last week.

WREG’s report said the incident occurred on Thursday night when the cab of a flatbed 18-wheeler caught on fire in the turning lane on South Division before 7 p.m.

The flatbed appeared to be carrying a roll of steel on it, and it didn’t appear to be damaged.

However, the cab of the semi truck was destroyed. There did not appear to be any injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE