Idaho police investigating head-on crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash.

JEROME, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) said in a press release issued on Monday that it is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 5:44 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred on northbound US93 milepost 64, in Jerome County.

A 43-year-old female from Twin Falls, was traveling northbound in a 2022 Audi Q5. The driver veered into the southbound lane going head on with a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia that was traveling southbound, driven by a 65-year-old male from Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Both vehicles continued traveling off the highway onto the eastbound shoulder.

The driver of Audi was wearing her seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to local hospital. The driver of Freightliner wasn’t injured.

All lanes were blocked for just over three hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

