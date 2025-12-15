Authorities say horses survived rollover crash in Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say 17 horses survived a rollover crash in Goodlettsville, Tenn. on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post by a Nashville television station citing the Goodlettsville Fire Department, a rollover crash involving a semi hauling horses in a trailer occurred on I-65 South in Goodlettsville.
WZTV in Nashville reported that the time of the accident was just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on I-65 South in Sumner County at mile marker 99.
According to the Goodlettsville Fire Department, the driver had minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital, and all 17 horses in the trailer survived.
The horses were pinned and extricated. Some suffered wounds, but there was a veterinarian on-site to administer pain medication to them according to fire department.
Southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.