Authorities say horses survived rollover crash in Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say 17 horses survived a rollover crash in Goodlettsville, Tenn. on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by a Nashville television station citing the Goodlettsville Fire Department, a rollover crash involving a semi hauling horses in a trailer occurred on I-65 South in Goodlettsville.

WZTV in Nashville reported that the time of the accident was just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on I-65 South in Sumner County at mile marker 99.

According to the Goodlettsville Fire Department, the driver had minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital, and all 17 horses in the trailer survived.

The horses were pinned and extricated. Some suffered wounds, but there was a veterinarian on-site to administer pain medication to them according to fire department.

Southbound lanes were closed for several hours.