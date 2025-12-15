Arkansas Highway Police conducts 3-day enforcement operation

BENTON, Ark. — Arkansas’ Highway Police conducted a commercial vehicle safety operation last week at the Benton weigh station on Interstate 30 which spanned over three days, from Dec. 9-11.

During these inspections, the inspection team’s focus centered on driving logs and hours of service compliance, CDL verification, English language proficiency requirements, as well as ACT 604 documentation for out-of-country drivers.

Arkansas Highway Police (AHP) issued a wrap-up of the operation on Friday.

The agency reported that it performed a total of 107 inspections across all levels and uncovered 78 violations while placing over 30 drivers out of service for CDL violations, hours of service and numerous other driver- qualification violations.

“Our main focus during this 3-day enforcement was getting unsafe drivers off the highways of the State of Arkansas while ensuring that all motorists traveling through our state can get where they need to go safely,” AHP stated in a social media post. “We look forward to continuing this initiative.”