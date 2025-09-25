Finalists announced for 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Four finalists are still in the running for the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award.

“Veterans bring mission focus, adaptability, and leadership to every role they take on, including careers behind the wheel,” said Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. “These finalists show how military experience translates into excellence in the trucking industry, and we’re proud to honor their service and celebrate the vital role veterans play in keeping America moving.”

The finalists were announced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, Kenworth Truck Company and Fastport. The award celebrates military veterans who have successfully transitioned into professional truck driving careers. Following a thorough nomination and review process and culminating with a final public vote, the program will honor and reward America’s top rookie military veteran drivers.

12 semi-finalists were honored as distinguished guests at a reception held at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. The following day, the Kenworth truck manufacturing plant in Chillicothe hosted the event where finalists were announced. The visit included live appearances with Radio Nemo’s Jimmy Mac and Lindsay Lawler on the Road Gang Radio show, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Kenworth’s flagship manufacturing facility.

2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award Finalists

Nicholas Baughan, U.S. Army (E-5) and Army Reserve, Werner Enterprises

Baughan, from Nunica, Mich., is a decorated U.S. Army veteran who has served since 2004. Beginning his career as a military police officer, he later transitioned to Infantry and deployed multiple times to Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond, earning numerous awards including the Purple Heart. With over two decades of service, Nicholas held roles from team leader to senior intelligence sergeant, with assignments across Europe and South Korea. He is currently preparing to retire from the U.S. Army Reserve in January 2026.

Charles Jones Jr., U.S. Army (E-7), Roehl Transport

Sergeant First Class Charles C. Jones Jr. (Ret.) graduated from high school in Indian Trail, N.C. in 2004 and committed to the Army through the Delayed Entry Program. With over 20 years of service, he served as an unmanned aircraft systems operator, instructor operator, standards operator, and platoon sergeant, completing three combat deployments to Iraq and two rotations to South Korea. A devoted husband to Katrina and father to Alvin and Monica, Charles graduated from Georgia Driving Academy in December 2024 and began his professional driving career with Roehl Transport in early 2025.

Macy Mattice, U.S. Army (E-4), Melton Truck Lines

Mattice is a proud U.S. Army veteran who served from 2010 to 2018 as an 88M motor transport operator, specializing in heavy equipment transportation. Today, she is a flatbed driver for Melton Truck Lines, where she applies the discipline and determination gained from military service. Originally from Winter Springs, Florida, Macy lives near Jacksonville with her son, Rusty. She loves adventure, animals, and embracing new challenges—continuing to write her next chapter, one road at a time.

Mark Scriven, U.S. Army (E-6), Stevens Transport

Scriven, a U.S. Army veteran and former staff sergeant, served nine years as a patriot missile operator/maintainer, earning multiple Army achievement medals and recognition as a combat lifesaver. Today, he brings the same dedication, discipline, and leadership he obtained in the military to his career as a professional truck driver and trainer with Stevens Transport. Mark, a father of three, recently welcomed a daughter in August.

Kenworth to Provide Grand Prize

Under the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence recognition program, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the tenth consecutive year. This year’s award is a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission, and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.

“Kenworth is proud to partner with Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the tenth year to honor and recognize the distinguished semi-finalist drivers who exemplify excellence behind the wheel,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing. “Celebrating the accomplishments of this elite group is a special honor each year, and we look forward to awarding the keys to the grand prize Kenworth T680 truck to this year’s winner in Washington D.C.”

The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 Ultraleather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating worktable. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

Additional Prizes and Recognition

While the grand prize winner will drive away in a state-of-the-art Kenworth T680 truck, the program also ensures every finalist is recognized. The runner-up will receive a $10,000 award and remaining finalists will each receive a $5,000 prize, underscoring the program’s commitment to the success of all honorees who served and are excelling in the commercial trucking industry.

“Our four finalists represent three military branches and continue to serve their country in a critical industry,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport. “Each of them is also committed to delivering loads on-time for veteran-ready employers and sharing the roads safely with the motoring public.”

The Transition Trucking contest continues to serve as a beacon for veteran drivers, showcasing the incredible opportunities available within the trucking industry. Public voting for the award will be held from Nov. 1 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The final winner will be revealed on Dec. 12 during a special event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.