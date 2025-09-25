Fraudulent CDL scheme, perjury lands former driving instructor behind bars

MASSACHUSETTS — A former commercial driving school instructor is behind bars after being convicted of CDL fraud and perjury.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts sentenced Scott Camara to 1 month of incarceration, 1 year of supervised release and a $200 special assessment. In April 2025, Camara pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to falsify records and one count of perjury. In January 2024, Camara was charged in a 74-count indictment along with 5 others in the alleged conspiracy and related schemes.

Camara Gave Passing Scores to Massachusetts State Police Troopers

In October 2021, Camara conspired with then Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Sergeant Gary Cederquist to give passing scores to four MSP troopers who had applied for Class A CDLs, but who did not actually take the required CDL skills test. Cederquist gave the test takers preferential treatment by falsely reporting that each trooper took and passed a Class A skills test.

In reality, Camara drove around the testing site with each of the four troopers in a truck cab. This truck did not qualify as Class A because it did not have an attached trailer, and neither Cederquist nor any other member of the CDL Unit administered a skills test to the troopers. Camara filled out portions of each trooper’s road test application with false information, including the make, model and registration for an absent trailer, as well as the “Sponsor Information” section, in which Camara falsely claimed to be the sponsor for each of the troopers.

Giving False Testimony

Camara also made false statements to a Federal grand jury in May 2023. Testifying under oath before the grand jury, Camara falsely claimed that he had neither filled out the vehicle and sponsor information sections of three of the troopers’ CDL road test applications nor signed the forms.

DOT-OIG is conducting this investigation with the HSI Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force with assistance from FMCSA.