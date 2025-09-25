Fake Wi-Fi networks put truckers and fleets at risk on the road

Protect yourself from Wi-Fi scams with smart security practices

Connectivity has become a lifeline for today’s trucking industry. From electronic logging devices (ELDs) to navigation systems and fleet management apps, drivers depend on Wi-Fi for more than just entertainment.

But that reliance also opens the door to risk.

Earlier this year, Australian authorities arrested a passenger who set up a fake airline Wi-Fi network mid-flight. While the case made headlines for targeting air travelers, the same tactic, known as an “evil twin” Wi-Fi attack, can just as easily target truckers at truck stops, rest areas or warehouses.

With so much of the supply chain riding on secure connections, one wrong tap could mean stolen data, compromised accounts or disrupted operations.

What is an evil twin Wi-Fi attack?

An evil twin hotspot is a wireless network that impersonates a legitimate one by copying its name, also known as the SSID. When multiple networks with the same name exist, your phone or laptop often connects to the one with the stronger signal, which is usually the attacker’s.

Once connected, victims are often redirected to a fake login or landing page. In this case, the malicious portal requested passengers’ email addresses, passwords or even social media credentials under the pretense of granting access to the airline’s entertainment system. The stolen information could then be used for account takeovers, identity theft or further attacks.

Why travel Wi-Fi is a prime target

Travel creates a perfect storm for these kinds of attacks. Whether you’re in a rest stop, truck stop, hotel, airport or airplane, you often have limited choices for getting online. Mobile data may be patchy or expensive, which pushes people toward the available Wi-Fi networks. Because these services feel official and are tied to trusted brands, travelers tend to assume they’re safe and let their guard down when login requests pop up.

At truck stops and rest areas, drivers often log in to Wi-Fi for route planning, logging hours of service or accessing company portals. Some fleets even rely on Wi-Fi for software updates and digital dispatch instructions.

That creates a tempting opportunity for hackers: a single compromised hotspot could expose not just personal logins, but also sensitive fleet data tied to deliveries, cargo and schedules.

With trucks increasingly connected through telematics and IoT devices, the trucking industry faces the same Wi-Fi risks as other travelers — only with much higher stakes.

How hackers trick you with fake in-flight Wi-Fi

Here’s how it worked in the Australian case. The attacker carried a portable hotspot onboard and named it to match the airline’s official Wi-Fi network. Passengers, seeing the fake network with stronger signal strength, connected automatically. They were then taken to a counterfeit login page asking for personal details.

On a flight, the consequences are amplified. Passengers either give in and share data or lose access to entertainment for hours. The success rate of this attack is, quite literally, sky-high.

On the road it looks the same — but with different stakes. An attacker can park a van or set up a portable hotspot near a truck stop and name it to match the station’s official SSID. Drivers’ devices that auto-join the stronger signal can be redirected to a fake login that asks for company emails, ELD credentials or dispatch tokens, data attackers can use to hijack routes, access telematics or push malicious updates.

Why you need a VPN for in-flight Wi-Fi security

One of the best defenses against rogue Wi-Fi is a Virtual Private Network, or VPN. A VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and the internet, making it far harder for attackers to intercept your data even if you connect to the wrong hotspot.

There is a catch, though.

In-flight Wi-Fi systems often require you to disable your VPN temporarily to access the onboard portal. Even then, a VPN remains an important safeguard. Once you have cleared the login page and, if you have paid, connected to the internet, enabling your VPN ensures that any browsing, messaging or app traffic stays private.

For truckers using Wi-Fi at rest areas or truck stops, it may be necessary to briefly disable a VPN to log in through the captive portal, just remember to re-enable it right after to protect fleet apps and dispatch systems.

9 tips for using in-flight Wi-Fi safely

A VPN is important, but it isn’t the only defense you should rely on. Here are some other ways to stay safe when connecting midair:

1. Install strong antivirus software.

Before you even think about connecting to Wi-Fi, make sure your device has a strong antivirus installed. It’s your first line of defense against malicious sites and apps that attackers may try to push through fake portals. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

2. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA).

Even if an attacker manages to steal your login credentials, 2FA can stop them from getting into your accounts. Use app-based authenticators rather than SMS codes whenever possible, since they work offline and are harder to intercept.

3. Turn off automatic Wi-Fi connections.

Most phones and laptops are set to reconnect automatically to familiar networks. This makes it easier for a fake hotspot with the same name to trick your device. Before you board, switch off auto-connect and manually choose the correct airline Wi-Fi.

4. Use HTTPS everywhere.

When browsing on public Wi-Fi, check for the padlock icon in your browser’s address bar. HTTPS encrypts the connection between your device and the website, making it harder for attackers on public Wi-Fi to intercept your data.

5. Limit what you access.

Even with precautions, public Wi-Fi should be treated as untrusted. Avoid logging in to sensitive accounts like online banking or work systems. Stick to light browsing, streaming or messaging until you’re back on a secure connection.

6. Keep your device updated.

Outdated operating systems and apps often have security holes that attackers exploit. Before your trip, install the latest updates on your phone, tablet or laptop. Many updates include security patches that protect you against known vulnerabilities.

7. Use airplane mode with Wi-Fi only.

When possible, switch your device to airplane mode and then enable only Wi-Fi. This reduces exposure from other radios (like Bluetooth or cellular roaming) that attackers sometimes target on flights.

8. Watch for phishing pop-ups and avoid suspicious clicks.

Some fake portals use pop-ups or redirects designed to trick you into entering login details or clicking on malicious links. If a page asks for unnecessary information, like your full Social Security number, banking details or unrelated logins, treat it as a red flag. Close the page immediately and don’t click.

9. Log out after use.

When you’re done using the public Wi-Fi, sign out of the portal and any accounts you accessed. This prevents session hijacking if the system keeps tokens cached.

Kurt’s key takeaway

The trucking industry runs on tight schedules, precise logistics and constant communication. A fake Wi-Fi connection may seem like a minor annoyance, but it can expose drivers and fleets to stolen credentials, identity theft or even ransomware attacks that halt deliveries. As the demand for connected trucking grows, so does the incentive for cybercriminals to exploit that dependence. The good news is that with tools like VPNs, updated devices and smarter browsing habits, drivers can stay connected without sacrificing security.

