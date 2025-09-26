TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CBP finds $13 million in meth hidden carbonated drinks

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   CBP finds $13 million in meth hidden carbonated drinks
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP finds $13 million in meth hidden carbonated drinks
Buckets containing nearly 1,474 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry. (Courtesy CBP)

ROMA, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Roma Port of Entry cargo facility intercepted $13 million in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of carbonated soft drinks, according to a Thursday media release.

“This large seizure of methamphetamine illustrates the seriousness of the drug threat we face every day and the resolve of our frontline officers to utilize technology and experience to prevent this poison from entering our country,” said Port Director Andres Guerra.

The incident occurred on Sept. 22 when CBP officers at the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of carbonated soft drinks attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico.

CBP says an officer selected the tractor trailer for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team.

Physical inspection led to the discovery of alleged methamphetamine within the beverage shipment with combined weight of 1,473.65 pounds (668.44 kg). The methamphetamine has a total estimated street value of $13,173,615.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE