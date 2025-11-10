4 State Trucks acquires East Coast Truck Parts

JOPLIN, Mo. — 4 State Trucks is announcing its acquisition of East Coast Truck Parts.

“This is an exciting step forward for both our companies and all of our customers,” said Bryan Martin, president of 4 State Trucks. “By combining our inventories, industry knowledge, experience and logistics networks, we’ll be poised to deliver faster shipping, a wider selection of products and services and even stronger customer support across the East Coast.”

The acquisition is the latest of several for 4 State Trucks and further strengthens their position as one of the nation’s largest independent truck parts distributors and creates new opportunities to better serve truck owners and big rig repair shops across the eastern United States, according to a company press release.

Providing More Options for Truckers

With East Coast Truck Parts joining the 4 State Trucks family, customers can expect:

Expanded Service Coverage: A larger footprint reaching from the Midwest through the entire East Coast corridor.

Faster Shipping: Enhanced distribution capabilities and strategic reductions in delivery times.

Wider Product Line Availability: Expanded inventory of aftermarket repair parts, chrome, accessories and collision repair parts for all major medium and heavy duty makes and models.

Stronger Network: Shared technology, web services and customer service resources will provide consistent, reliable support nationwide.

“Teaming Up with 4 State Trucks allows us to continue to offer our past customers the next level service they deserve,” said Mike Kane, owner of East Coast Truck Parts. “Our customers will benefit immediately from greater product depth, parts availability, quick shipping, and access to one of the industry’s strongest parts networks.”

According to the release, both companies share a long-standing commitment to providing quality parts, operation with high levels of integrity, and keeping America’s trucks looking sharp, and on the road. Together, they will operate under the Four State Trucks brand, with plans to integrate all systems immediately, while maintaining the same regional relationships their customers trust.