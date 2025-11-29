Freightliner driver arrested in crash that killed two

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Two people are dead after crashing into a jackknifed trailer in Oregon.

According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), on Nov. 24 at approximately 9:30 p.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 51, in Deschutes County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Rajinder Kuma, 32, of Fresno, Calif. was stopped in a jackknifed position, blocking both lanes of travel, with the tractor facing eastbound in the eastbound lane.

A westbound Subaru Outback, operated by William Micah Carter, 25, of Springfield, struck the trailer of the Freightliner as it was stopped perpendicular to the lanes of travel, at highway speeds.

Carter and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, of John Day, were declared deceased at the scene.

Kumar was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately seven hours during the on-scene investigation. Dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment is being considered a primary contributor of the crash.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, Kumar was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Endangering and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. No further information is available for release at this time due to the active investigation.

OSP was assisted by Bend Fire and Rescue and ODOT.