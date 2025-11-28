5 ways truck drivers can improve insulin response on the go

Truck drivers face unique health challenges due to long hours on the road, sedentary behavior, and irregular eating patterns.

November is American Diabetes Month. The month-long drive to raise awareness of and push for a cure for diabetes may be nearly over, but controlling diabetes is important every day of the year – particularly for those in the trucking industry. Studies show that truck drivers have a 50% higher rate of diabetes compared to the general population.

For diabetics who use insulin to control their blood sugar, it’s important to note that small lifestyle changes can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and overall health. Following are five ways truck drivers can improve their body’s response to insulin:

1. Incorporate calf raises during breaks.

Sitting for extended periods can lead to reduced circulation and insulin resistance. Performing calf raises activates the soleus muscle, which can lower blood sugar levels by improving insulin response and glucose uptake. This simple exercise may help reduce blood sugar levels by up to 52%.

Calf raises can be done when standing or sitting, and they’re super simple:

Lift your heels off the ground and then lower them back down.

Do two to three sets of 22 raises throughout the day.

Work for full engagement of the calves each time you lift.

This small movement helps engage leg muscles, which play a key role in glucose uptake and insulin sensitivity.

2. Walk whenever you can.

Walking is one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve insulin response. Even a 10-15 minute walk after a meal can help your body process glucose more efficiently. Research indicates that walking after meals can reduce blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity.

Tips for drivers:

Park farther from the truck stop or delivery location.

Take a lap around the truck or trailer during breaks, or an extra lap during pre-trip checks.

Use walking as a chance to clear your mind and relieve stress.

Walk while you talk on the phone, either inside your rig (walking in place) while parked, or outside in the fresh air.

3. Time your meals strategically.

When you eat matters as much as what you eat. Spreading meals and snacks throughout the day can help prevent spikes in blood sugar and support better insulin response.

Strategies:

Eat smaller meals every three to four hours rather than a few large meals.

Pair carbohydrates with protein and healthy fats to slow digestion.

Avoid high-sugar foods and artificial foods that can cause rapid spikes and crashes.

4. Take advantage of natural supplements that support insulin sensitivity.

Certain natural supplements may help support healthy blood sugar levels. Always discuss with your physician before adding supplements to your routine. Some options include:

Magnesium : Supports glucose metabolism.

Cinnamon extract : May help improve insulin sensitivity.

Alpha-lipoic acid : Antioxidant that supports glucose uptake.

Berberine : May lower blood glucose levels and reduce insulin resistance .

Supplements are most effective when used in conjunction with regular exercise, a balanced diet and effective stress management. Remember, there’s no one quick fix, but a lifestyle shift, done consistently over time, can help.

5. Manage Stress and Sleep

Chronic stress and poor sleep negatively affect the body’s insulin response. Stress increases cortisol levels, which can impair glucose metabolism. Likewise, insufficient sleep makes insulin resistance worse.

Tips for drivers:

Practice deep breathing or mindfulness during breaks. Try six 6-count inhale and 3-count exhales for deep relaxation and digestion.

Aim for consistent sleep schedules when possible.

Use relaxation techniques to unwind at the end of your shift and adopt those practices religiously to help train your body and brain. It’s time to sleep.

The bottom line

Truck driving comes with unique challenges, but small, intentional actions can make a big difference in your body’s insulin response and overall metabolic health. From calf raises and walking to meal timing and natural supplements, each step helps you feel more energized and in control of your health on the road.

NOTE: Always remember to consult your physician before making changes to your routine, especially when it comes to supplements or significant dietary adjustments.