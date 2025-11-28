Public voting open for TCA Highway Angel of the Year award

WASHINGTON — Public voting is now open for the TCA Highway Angel of the Year award.

Each year, the Truckload Carriers Association(TCA) recognizes professional truck drivers whose extraordinary acts of bravery, compassion and quick thinking make a life-changing difference on the nation’s roadways. After reviewing the dozens of Angels recognized throughout the year, TCA arrived at its Top 5 finalists—and now it’s the public’s turn to help choose the Top 3 to be honored on stage during TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention, Feb. 28–March 3 in Orlando, Fla.

“One of the most meaningful parts of this program is hearing directly from our members about the incredible things their drivers do when no one is watching,” said Zander Gambill, vice president of membership outreach, TCA. “These finalists embody the courage and compassion that define our industry, and we’re excited to invite the public to help us celebrate them.”

Top Five Finalists

“We invite you to read their remarkable stories, share them with your network and cast your vote for the drivers who best embody the spirit of the Highway Angel program,” TCA said.

Click on the name of each finalist to read their story.

Kevin Olsen.

Terry Walde.

Amity Cataldo.

Deshown Moye

Heather Barkey

Click here to cast your vote.