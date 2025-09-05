TheTrucker.com
Hero on wheels: Trucker honored as Highway Angel for aiding motorcyclist

By Dana Guthrie -
Trucker Kevin Olsen named TCA Highway Angel for aiding injured motorcyclist. (Photo courtesy TCA)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming Kevin Olsen a TCA Highway Angel for aiding a motorcyclist who crashed in front of him on the road.

Olsen, of Logan Utah, drives for Truline Corp, out of Las Vegas, Nev.

Around 9:10 a.m. on June 4, in Garden City, Utah, Olsen was en route to a customer, traveling behind a motorcyclist on US-89N. The motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the roadway.

“I came to a stop and went to assess the situation,” Olsen said. “He was having trouble breathing. I think it was as a result of the impact with the road.”

Olsen got the crash victim ibuprofen and water, and he finally was able to catch his breath. He complained of rib pain, but didn’t appear to have any other obvious injuries. Though there was no cellphone coverage in the accident area, a passing driver alerted emergency personnel with a satellite phone. Olsen also helped to make sure that passing motorists did so at a pace that was safe for the conditions and to prevent further incidents from rising. He was on the scene for over 90 minutes, assisting with the accident, before emergency responders told him he could depart.

“I didn’t want to leave him hanging,” Olsen said. “I ride a motorcycle myself and this easily could have been me — I felt like it was my responsibility to make sure he was taken care of.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

