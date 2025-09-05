Altitude by Geotab study: Fuel stops can boost profitability

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new Altitude by Geotab report is revealing that fuel retailers are overlooking a massive revenue opportunity by not prioritizing commercial vehicle data to inform fuel site selection.

“The goal is to help fuel retailers make smarter, data-driven decisions,” said Nate Veeh, assistant vice president, business development, Altitude by Geotab. “Instead of just guessing where the optimal locations are, they can now see exactly where their most valuable customers are driving, and build a network to serve them. By using aggregate insights from commercial vehicle movement data, fuel retailers can identify underserved corridors and regions with high concentrations of fleet activity.”

How Fuel Stops Can Boost Profitability

The study, based on granular mobility data from commercial vehicles, provides a new framework for site selections, showing how fuel stops can boost profitability by catering to high-value customers who refuel more frequently, arrive during off‑peak hours and spend more in store.

Traditional planning tools, including traffic counts, generic consumer credit card data, and generalized trade area models do not capture the unique behavioral patterns and economic contributions of commercial fleets.

According to NATSO, heavy-duty trucks consume over 20 percent of the fuel used in transportation in the United States. For refueling stations, the value of a commercial truck buyer is not just in their high-volume fuel purchases, but also in their consistent, off-peak demand which helps flatten daily usage curves and boost profitability. Using aggregated commercial vehicle data, fuel retailers can identify where these high-value customers travel and stop which can help guide smarter site selection and help ensure new locations align with real-world freight demand.

Altitude’s Report notes that commercial fleets, ranging from light-duty service vans and delivery trucks to heavy-duty freight haulers, have unique operational demands that drive distinct fueling behaviors, predictable demand patterns, and substantial ancillary spending habits that fundamentally differentiate them from typical consumer traffic.

Key Report Findings

8 to 10 times more fuel: A single stop from a heavy-duty truck can result in significantly more fuel pumped compared to a typical passenger vehicle.

Double or triple in-store spend: Commercial drivers often spend significantly more on food, drinks, and other convenience items, with average transaction values that can be double or triple those of other customers.

Steady traffic volume: Unlike commuter traffic, which peaks during rush hour, commercial traffic is more consistent throughout the day.

Not All Traffic is Created Equal

The report provides a framework for using this data to pinpoint specific highway exits, industrial parks and freight hubs that represent untapped growth opportunities.

“For decades, the industry has relied on a simple formula: more traffic equals more revenue,” Veeh said. “But our insights show that not all traffic is created equal. A single commercial truck can be worth more than ten passenger cars in a single stop. Retailers who don’t see this are leaving a lot of money on the table.”

Learn how commercial movement data can guide smarter site selection and boost profitability by getting the full report here.