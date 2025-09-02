TheTrucker.com
Hero trucker steps in to aid fellow unresponsive driver, earns Highway Angel status

By Dana Guthrie -
Trucker named TCA Highway Angel for aiding unresponsive trucker. (Photo courtesy TCA)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming truck driver Jeanine Reinhard a TCA Highway Angel for stopping to aid a truck driver who was unresponsive and blocking traffic at a weigh station

Reinhard, who hails from Charlotte, N.C., drives for Halvor Lines Inc., out of Superior, Wis.

On June 17 in Kuttawa, Ky., Reinhard came across a man in a truck who was unresponsive. She was trying to leave a weigh station, but the man’s truck was stopped blocking the road, so she approached the vehicle.

“I said, ‘Are you okay?’,” Reinhard said. “He couldn’t talk. I said, ‘Do you need medical attention?’ It took me forever to call 911. Can you believe 911 never answered.”

Reinhard was able to contact state police in another county, who then transferred her to the help she needed. She waited for first responders with the challenged man, who she said was on oxygen in his truck. Incredibly, Reinhard had only been working at Halvor for two weeks. First responders were able to get the man out of his truck, and Kentucky state troopers moved the vehicle out of traffic.

“He was an older gentleman — hopefully he was okay,” Reinhard said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

