RaceTrac celebrates truckers throughout September with special perks

By Dana Guthrie -
RaceTrac is offering special perks throughout September to show appreciation for the drivers that keep this country moving. (Photo courtesy RaceTrac)

ATLANTA, Ga. — RaceTrac is celebrating truckers all month long as part of Driver Appreciation Week, held Sept. 14-20, with special perks and offerings.

“We’re saying thank you all month long to professional drivers,” Racetrac said. “Select the ‘semi-truck’ driver type in your RaceTrac Rewards profile to get a weekly free pizza slice, weekly free fountain drink or coffee and 2x points on fuel all month in the RaceTrac app.”

Professional Drivers Earn 2x rewards Points throughout September

Earn 2x points on fuel purchases during September. Offers are only available to professional drivers through the RaceTrac Rewards app. See app for full terms of use.

Offers only available through the RaceTrac App 9/3-9/30. Participants must self-select ‘Semi-Truck. driver type within RaceTrac Rewards profile to be eligible. See the RaceTrac App for Terms of Use.

Designed with Truckers in Mind

RaceTrac Travel Centers and EDO stores are specifically designed with truck drivers in mind. Travel Center amenities include plenty of interior store space, an outdoor patio, extended canopies for high-flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), free Wi-Fi and a seating area. EDO stores feature a similar layout to RaceTrac’s standard stores but also include a back canopy and additional lanes for high-flow diesel with bulk DEF to accommodate truck drivers.

