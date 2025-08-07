RaceTrac opens 100th high-flow diesel store

ATLANTA, Ga. — RaceTrac is celebrating its 100th high-flow diesel location.

Originally opened in 2019, the store, located at 3955 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, Texas, recently completed renovations to add a spacious rear canopy with high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) options at the pump.

“Operating our own fleet gives us firsthand knowledge of what it takes to keep trucks on the road and profitable for their operators,” said Mark Reese, vice president of operations, facility management, data analytics, loss prevention and store support for RaceTrac. “We’re proud to serve one of our nation’s most crucial professions by offering convenient locations, competitive fuel pricing, and services tailored to the specific requirements of the trucking industry.”

Expansion of Racetrac’s Diesel Network

“The continued expansion of the company’s diesel network, which began in 2018, affirms its commitment to meet the fueling needs of professional drivers and fleets with high-flow diesel canopies available on-site at RaceTrac and RaceWay stores,” Racetrac said in a press release.

While known for its convenience stores, RaceTrac also operates its own fleet of trucks. This provides the company with a distinct understanding of the challenges and needs of the trucking industry. This experience informs RaceTrac’s approach to providing fuel, amenities and other resources to trucking fleets, according to the release.

A Milestone Achievement

“This milestone comes as RaceTrac has been aggressively expanding its diesel payment options with the introduction of new mobile payment solutions at all RaceTrac and RaceWay locations,” Ractrac said. “Newly announced partnerships with ONRAMP and Relay will enhance the fueling process at travel centers and high-flow diesel stores across its network.”

Truck Driver Appreciation Week

RaceTrac is also readying to unveil its month-long celebration of professional drivers in September during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The company’s official Truck Driver Appreciation Month promotions include:

One free pizza slice per week.

One free fountain drink per week.

2x loyalty points on fuel all month long — turning every fill-up into faster rewards

“In addition to high-flow diesel with DEF at the pump, ample truck parking and other amenities designed for professional drivers, guests can find a wide variety of made-in-store food and drinks to fuel their busy days,” Racetrac said. “Options include hand-crafted pizzas with melty cheese and featuring three types of pepperoni, classic breakfast sandwiches with quality ingredients — including cheesy, protein-packed, fluffy eggs — and fresh food items. Coffee lovers can choose from RaceTrac’s ‘Crazy Good Coffee’ made with 100% Arabica beans, ground fresh within seconds for each brew. And of course, all the convenience store favorites are available, from Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to delicious Tornados and other roller grill treats.”