Peterbilt recognized as 2025 Military Friendly Brand

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is celebrating its designation as a 2025 Military Friendly Brand (MFB).

“We’re proud to be recognized as a Military Friendly Brand,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “This honor reflects Peterbilt’s long-standing efforts to build meaningful connections with the military community not only as an employer, but as a brand that stands behind service members and their families through charitable partnerships, outreach programs and initiatives that extend beyond the workplace.”

The award was given for Peterbilt’s commitment in supporting veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

Military Friendly Brand

The recognition is awarded based on an organization’s culture, policies, support and investment in partnerships that benefit the military community.

Peterbilt earned the designation through its many military programs and participation in military events including:

Partnerships with organizations like Wreaths Across America and RecruitMilitary.

Support for veterans’ training initiatives through the Peterbilt Technical Institute.

Consistent engagement in military recruitment and hiring.

A growing community of support through the Peterbilt Veterans Employee Resource Group.

Ongoing military outreach campaigns and recognition programs

In addition to its brand designation, Peterbilt is also proud to maintain its status as a 2025 Military Friendly Employer (MFE) for its commitment to hiring and supporting veterans within the organization, according to a company media release.

“Peterbilt has created a space where veterans’ service and talents are valued,” said Christopher Smith, Peterbilt design engineer and president of the Peterbilt Veteran Employee Resource Group. “From the employee resource group, to the exclusive veteran-branded hats we wear at work, to special events that celebrate and recognize our team members’ service.”

For more information on Peterbilt’s support for military members and their families, click here.