Peterbilt recognized as 2025 Military Friendly Brand

By Dana Guthrie -
Peterbilt named as a 2025 Military Friendly Brand for ongoing support of the military community. (Photo courtesy Peterbilt)

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is celebrating its designation as a 2025 Military Friendly Brand (MFB).

“We’re proud to be recognized as a Military Friendly Brand,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “This honor reflects Peterbilt’s long-standing efforts to build meaningful connections with the military community not only as an employer, but as a brand that stands behind service members and their families through charitable partnerships, outreach programs and initiatives that extend beyond the workplace.”

The award was given for Peterbilt’s commitment in supporting veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

Military Friendly Brand

The recognition is awarded based on an organization’s culture, policies, support and investment in partnerships that benefit the military community.

Peterbilt earned the designation through its many military programs and participation in military events including:

In addition to its brand designation, Peterbilt is also proud to maintain its status as a 2025 Military Friendly Employer (MFE) for its commitment to hiring and supporting veterans within the organization, according to a company media release.

“Peterbilt has created a space where veterans’ service and talents are valued,” said Christopher Smith, Peterbilt design engineer and president of the Peterbilt Veteran Employee Resource Group. “From the employee resource group, to the exclusive veteran-branded hats we wear at work, to special events that celebrate and recognize our team members’ service.”

For more information on Peterbilt’s support for military members and their families, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

