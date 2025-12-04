TheTrucker.com
The Nation Truck Driving Job News Trucking Life

Kenworth helps usher in Christmas at the Capitol

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The NationTruck Driving Job NewsTrucking Life   >   Kenworth helps usher in Christmas at the Capitol
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Kenworth helps usher in Christmas at the Capitol
Capitol lights up thanks to Kenworth's holiday spirit. (Photo courtesy Kenworth)

WASHINGTON — Kenworth helped kick off the Christmas season at the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Knight-Swift driver Michael Porter transported the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in a Kenworth T680 from its harvest site in Nevada to the U.S. Capitol during a 3,700-mile cross-country journey that included 15 stops in communities across the country.

Spirit of the Silver State

Kenworth provided a specially decaled T680 designed to celebrate the “Spirit of the Silver State” with a background of the sunset overlooking Nevada’s National Forest.

The Kenworth T680 is equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. For the second year, real-time GPS location tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was provided by Kenworth’s TruckTech+ connected truck technology.

Silver Belle

For the past 12 years, Kenworth has been a major sponsor of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program, supplying trucks to haul the special tree each holiday season. This year’s tree was a 53-foot red fir affectionately nicknamed “Silver Belle” harvested from Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

54961767601 3f3903eaf5 c
Silver Belle, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.(Photo courtesy Kenworth)
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE