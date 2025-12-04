Kenworth helps usher in Christmas at the Capitol

WASHINGTON — Kenworth helped kick off the Christmas season at the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Knight-Swift driver Michael Porter transported the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in a Kenworth T680 from its harvest site in Nevada to the U.S. Capitol during a 3,700-mile cross-country journey that included 15 stops in communities across the country.

Spirit of the Silver State

Kenworth provided a specially decaled T680 designed to celebrate the “Spirit of the Silver State” with a background of the sunset overlooking Nevada’s National Forest.

The Kenworth T680 is equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. For the second year, real-time GPS location tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was provided by Kenworth’s TruckTech+ connected truck technology.

Silver Belle

For the past 12 years, Kenworth has been a major sponsor of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program, supplying trucks to haul the special tree each holiday season. This year’s tree was a 53-foot red fir affectionately nicknamed “Silver Belle” harvested from Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.